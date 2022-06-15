513 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $2,405,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,448.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus reduced their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,836. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $349.09 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

