5,280 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,228,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

