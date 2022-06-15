5,578 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 19,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,169. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.