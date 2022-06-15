5,578 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 19,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,169. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.
In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.