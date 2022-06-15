5,686 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Southern accounts for about 0.2% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.