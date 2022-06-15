5,779 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,291. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.