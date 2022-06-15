5,779 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.
NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,291. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.