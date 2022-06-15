5,977 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,751. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

