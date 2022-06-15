6,133 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 274,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,008,318. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

