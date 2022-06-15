6,200 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Metatron Capital SICAV plc

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $190,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.15.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,991.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

