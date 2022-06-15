750,000 Shares in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GFGDU opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

