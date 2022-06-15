764 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.27. 202,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $301.93 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

