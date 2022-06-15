807,051 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Bought by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 807,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.57% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $555,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $7,988,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

