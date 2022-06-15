8,080 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,080 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. 181,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

