8,210 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,299,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 71,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,822,750. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.42 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.