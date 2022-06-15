84,340 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 7.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 119,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

