8,470 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,884,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

CDNS traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.46. 8,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,827 shares of company stock worth $61,333,418. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.