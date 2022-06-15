8,517 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

NYSE PRU opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

