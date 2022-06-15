853,330 Shares in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Bought by TCG Crossover Management LLC

TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 853,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000. Aerovate Therapeutics makes up about 4.7% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $114,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AVTE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

