876 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of -76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.