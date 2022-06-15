9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Purchased by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 1.27% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTR stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.31. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

