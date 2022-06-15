9,573 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.32 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

