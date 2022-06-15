97,055 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.34% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $64,709.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,853 shares in the company, valued at $139,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

