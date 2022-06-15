9,953 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Clorox makes up 1.4% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after buying an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $124.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $123.49 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

