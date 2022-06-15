A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.10

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 4795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

