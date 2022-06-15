Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

