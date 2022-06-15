AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 86,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.