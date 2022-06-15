Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.9% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $95,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,255. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.