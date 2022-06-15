Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

NYSE:ACP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

