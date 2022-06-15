Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,626 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

