Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,701,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,047.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.53.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

