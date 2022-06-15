Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 732,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

