Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 131,787 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,787 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

