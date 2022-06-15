Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

