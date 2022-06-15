Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

