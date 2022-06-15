Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.65 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.