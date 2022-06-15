Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 293.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

