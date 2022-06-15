Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 2,913 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. 254,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

