Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $209,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 372,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 10,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,692. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35.

