Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $356,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

