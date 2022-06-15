Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $374,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 4,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

