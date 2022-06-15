Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $516,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $320.20 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.