Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $516,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter.
VGT stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $320.20 and a 52 week high of $467.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
