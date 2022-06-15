Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.21. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.94 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

