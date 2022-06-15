AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,704.77 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

