AFEN Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $89,503.80 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $89,503.80 and approximately $61,171.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00415372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00062500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,919.24 or 1.67055511 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

