AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.39

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.39 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 87967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.35.

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current year.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.