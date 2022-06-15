Airspan Networks (MIMO) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Airspan Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Airspan Networks Competitors 256 1532 2512 103 2.56

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 161.48%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 48.20%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Airspan Networks Competitors -190.32% -1,743.05% -2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million -$71.91 million -0.18 Airspan Networks Competitors $3.37 billion $415.96 million -4.16

Airspan Networks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

