Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.86

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.86 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 31628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $4,650,988 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

