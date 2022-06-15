Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $407.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

