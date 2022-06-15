Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 54946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.