Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $220.23 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00077830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00045941 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00221319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,274,676,069 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,296,313 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.