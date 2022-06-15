Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

